BUNDI: A half-burnt body of a middle aged man was found in a deserted area near Raghuveerpura village here, police said today.

Primarily, it seems to be a case of murder, the SHO at Sadar police station Bundi, said.

He has been identified as a truck driver, the SHO said, adding his vehicle was found overturned near his body on the road.

Some liquor bottles were also recovered from the site, he said.

Police is currently investigating the matter, he said, adding, the body has been sent for post-mortem.