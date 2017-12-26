CHANDIGARH: Haryana police has decided to double the reward money from Rs one lakh to two lakh for information leading to the arrest of absconding Dera Sacha Sauda functionary Aditya Insan, who is alleged to be a key culprit behind the mob violence on August 25.

Panchkula police said today that besides Aditya, three other key accused were evading arrest.

"We have recommended to the government that the reward money in case of Aditya Insan be doubled from Rs one lakh. As regards the other three accused, the reward money leading to their arrest will remain Rs 50,000. The informer's name will be kept secret," Panchkula DCP Manbir Singh said over the phone.

Aditya Insan was named a key accused by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that followed Sirsa-headquartered Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case.

In September, a lookout notice was issued against Aditya Insan, who was a spokesman of the Dera then.

Manbir Singh said that Haryana police had also pasted posters of the four wanted persons at several locations including five in Uttar Pradesh.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Panchkula police was also carrying out raids at various places including to trace out Aditya Insan.

Recently, the state was pulled up by a full bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for its failure to nab Aditya Insan.

During a hearing of the case on the violence that broke out in Haryana following Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction, the high court full bench asked the state whether Aditya Insan was such a trained criminal that he has disappeared like "Shaktiman".

Most of the jailed sect chief's confidants including Honeypreet Insan, who was on the run after his conviction, were arrested as Haryana police registered 173 FIRs with nearly 1,000 Dera followers as accused.

Haryana remained on edge after the Sirsa-headquartered sect chief was convicted by a special CBI court, triggering widespread violence and arson, mainly in Panchkula and Sirsa, leaving 41 dead and scores injured.

The Dera chief, now lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two disciples.