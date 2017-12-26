SHIMLA: A day ahead of taking an oath, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday made the first appointment in his office.



State Transport Authority Secretary Vinay Singh was appointed Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Minister, a government spokesperson told IANS.



Five-time legislator Thakur, who rose through the ranks and is known for his humble, clean and low-profile nature, will be sworn-in as Chief Minister at the Ridge here on December 27, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.



His colleagues in the cabinet will also take oath on the occasion. The number in the cabinet is yet to be made public.



The Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will also attend the swearing-in ceremony. Almost 10 of them have confirmed their presence.



