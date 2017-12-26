Roti Bank to fight hunger

Dabbawalas of Mumbai have created the golden standard of accuracy in logistical management while delivering home cooked food to their customers in time. They have now expanded their vision to ensure that no one goes hungry. To make this possible, they have come up with the idea of ‘Roti Bank’. They collect leftover food and distribute it among the hungry. The task of feeding around 600 people every day is not easy. But their endeavour has received support from former DGP D Sivanandhan, who came forth with a vehicle to make the task easy. London-based Nitin Khanapurkar has offered help to make this a pan-India movement.

Food, nutrition and communicating science

The Nehru Science Centre in Mumbai won the prestigious Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) National Award, 2017, for its exhibition to give information on International Year of Pulses, 2016. The Centre got the award for Best Communication Campaign (External) for the well-researched exhibition that highlighted the importance of pulses. Titled ‘The Future of Food’, the exhibition was focused on nutritional benefits of pulses, the food chain that would better utilise pulse-based proteins, further global production of pulses, better management of crop rotations and address the challenges in the trade.

Preserving the beauty of Marine Drive

In a welcome move, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation last week decided not to allow commercial events or activities, such as rallies or exhibitions, which block public access to over a century old promenade of Marine Drive. The iconic promenade is a favourite locations of Bollywood. After the British administrators, who put strict restrictions on the design of the buildings along this road, the civic decision has taken this decision to preserve the beauty of the promenade.

Rich heritage of churches

Christmas celebrations at some of the old churches are always memorable as they try to recreate their old glory. The long history, rich architecture and cultural heritage associated with the city churches are mesmerising. St Michael’s Church in Mahim dates back to 1534, while St Andrew’s Church in Bandra is over 400 years old. St Thomas Cathedral, from which Churchgate station derives its name, is known for its exquisite interiors and lovely stained glass windows. The Mount Mary Church at Bandra, too, is over 100 years old and is known for its architecture.

Saffron coaches for women’s security

In a bizarre suggestion to ensure safety of women travelling on Mumbai local trains, Central Railway officials have come up with an idea to paint ‘ladies coaches’ in “soothing saffron”. While the colour will make the women travelling in the coaches more courageous, it will inspire sacrifice and chivalry among men, the concept note put before the top brass is learnt to have said. The railways had earlier decided to depute women RPF constables and install CCTV camera in ladies compartments. But the latest suggestions have made it a laughing stock.

Our correspondent in Maharashtra abhijit.mulye@gmail.com