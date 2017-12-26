COIMBATORE: The key accused in the killing of a Hindu Munnani functionary here has been arrested, the police said today.

Mohammed Mubarak (28), who was on the run for the last one year, was arrested from a place near Pollachi in the district last night, they added.

According to the police, as a hunt was on for two-three persons for their alleged involvement in the killing, the Special Investigation Division of the CB-CID had received a tip-off, following which Mubarak was arrested.

Four persons were earlier arrested in connection with the killing of C Sasikumar, who was hacked to death on the night of September 22 last year by two bike-borne assailants.

Mubarak, a resident of Saibaba Colony here, was produced before a court here, which remanded him to judicial custody till January 9, the police said.