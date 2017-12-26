NOIDA: Two teenaged girls were found hanging from a tree in Noida, adjoining national capital Delhi, on Tuesday, police said.



The bodies were spotted by people in Noida's Barola village in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased have been identified as Laxmi, 18, and her sister Nisha, 14.



Police said they were probing the matter and were yet to ascertain whether the girls have been murdered or they committed suicide.



"We are waiting for the autopsy report and have questioned villagers and are trying to talk to the bereaved family to take the case forward," an official said.

Bodies of two minor girls found hanging from a tree in Noida's Sector-49 pic.twitter.com/NeGxkzU5DE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2017