CHANDIGARH: The Chief Minister designate of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, on Monday ruled out vendetta politics, but said all decisions taken by the previous Congress government over the past three months would be reviewed.Major issues that figured in the ‘charge sheet’ prepared by the BJP against the previous dispensation would be probed, he said.

Indicating that the services of retired officers who were given extensions or hired again by the Virbhadra Singh government may be terminated, he said “tired and retired officials would have no place in the government”.Listing his priorities, Thakur said restoring law and order, doing away with VIP culture and developing tourism infrastructure would be the top agendas.All wasteful expenditure will be cut down and the financial health of the debt ridden state would be reviewed, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and CMs of many BJP-ruled states will attend Thakur’s swearing-in ceremony at the historic Ridge ground in the state Capital on Wednesday.

“The Cabinet will have both experienced and new faces,” the CM designate said. He refused to reveal whether his cabinet colleagues will take oath with him.Thakur’s appointment is in line with Modi’s policy of promoting young faces or second-rung leadership in the party.

The first chief minister from Mandi district, he won his fifth consecutive Assembly election from Seraj (earlier Chachiot) in Mandi, defeating Congress’s Chet Ram.Considered close to J P Nadda and the RSS leadership, Thakur was the rural development and panchayati raj minister in the Prem Kumar Dhumal government from 2007 to 2012.

In 1993, Thakur lost his maiden assembly election and again contested in 1998. Since then, he has won all five assembly elections.Earlier, he had been an ABVP worker. In 1986, he was elevated as state secretary of the organisation.Later, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, youth wing of the BJP. Low-profile and known for his honesty and integrity, he was the state BJP chief from 2006 to 2009.

Heavy security deployment has been done for the oath taking, with more than 1,000 police personnel on duty at the ridge, Annandale helipad and Jubberhatti airport. Intelligence officials would also be deployed. Anti-sabotage teams and sniffer dogs will also be used.“SPG teams have arrived in Shimla and are having discussions regarding security arrangements with the state police,’’ said an officer.The BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly.

LIKELY CABINET FACES

Former ministers

Kishan Kapoor, Sarveen Chaudhary, Rajeev Bindal, Mohinder Singh, Anil Sharma Narinder Bragta and Ramesh Dhawala

New faces

Gobind Thakur, Vikram Jaryal, Rakesh Pathania and Rajeev Sahjal