KOLKATA: THE Trinamool Congress, whose supremo Mamata Banerjee has asserted that she does not need a certificate from the BJP saying that she is a Hindu, is organising a massive ‘Brahmin Sammelan’ in Birbhum district of West Bengal on January 8.

Though events of this kind are common in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, this is perhaps the first Brahmin conference in West Bengal. “About 15,000 Brahmins from Birbhum district will gather and conduct a puja on Januray 8. Each of the Brahmins would be given a copy of the Gita, a ‘namaboli’ (a shawl with ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ inscribed on it), and also a photograph of Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Saradha Maa,” said Trinamool Congress’ Birbhum district president and party strongman Anubrata Mondal.