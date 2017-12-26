GUWAHATI: THE abducted son of an Assam BJP leader was released by the Paresh Baruah faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Ulfa) on Monday. His safe release brought relief not only to his family but also to the security forces, which had launched a massive operation to rescue him.

Arunav Phukon was abducted by Ulfa insurgents on December 15 from Khandu Basti in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. His father, Dilip Phukon, is a businessman and a BJP leader from Jagun in Tinsukia district of Assam.The Ulfa said Arunav was released as he was found to be innocent. The insurgent group had suspected him of espionage.