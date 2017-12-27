NEW DELHI: NITI Aayog has selected an additional 1,500 schools under the flagship Atal Innovation Mission to foster innovation among students. The think-tank has so far roped in 2,441 schools across the country under the flagship programme.

The flagship programme seeks to foster innovation among students of Class VI to XII. “The flagship programme includes open-ended innovation workspaces equipped with state of the art technologies like 3D printers, robotics, sensor rechnology kits, Internet of Things, miniaturised electronics to enable students to learn and solve local community problems,” said the think-tank panel.