NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said it plans to complete the work of installing bio-toilets in all passenger trains by March 2019.



Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said that to achieve this, all railway workshops have been instructed to compulsorily install bio-toilets in all existing in-service eligible coaches undergoing mid-life rehabilitation and periodical overhaul.



The Minister said retro-fitment of bio-toilets in existing in-service coaches is also being done to a limited extent in coaching depots.



"Approximately 55 per cent of the total passenger carrying coaches over Indian Railways have been equipped with bio-toilets.



"Bio-toilets are an important step towards 'Swachh Bharat'. It keeps tracks clear of human excreta," Gohain added.

