NEW DELHI: The government today said the armed forces are geared up to protect the country's borders and uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said the government regularly reviews threat perception facing the country and take remedial measures.

"Our armed forces are geared up to safeguard our borders and uphold the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of India," he said.

Bhamre's comments came amid heightened tension along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as well as concerns in the defence establishment over increasing presence of Chinese troops in certain sensitive sectors of the Sino-India border.

On modernisation of the armed forces, he said the government has approved 105 proposals worth around Rs 2,33,000 crore for procurement of various military platforms and equipment.

He said under the 'Make in India' initiative, the government has taken several measures to promote indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment.