NEW DELHI: With the government seeking to push through a number of legislative proposals in the remaining parts of the Winter Session of Parliament, the BJP has issued whip for all its MPs to be present in both Houses in the next two days. While a legislative proposal seeking to criminalise instant talaaq amongst the Muslim community is slated to be moved in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the government is keen to utilise a short window for legislative business in both the Houses of Parliament.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad will be introducing The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The floor managers of the ruling NDA are keen for long discussions on the legislative proposal, with the BJP keen to send out the political messages to women of the community that the party is trying to protect their rights.

“The government will be looking forward to listen to the views of all the political parties in both the Houses. The government is unveiling a major social reform by introducing the Bill, which will criminalise the practices of instant talaaq. The debate in the House will be heard by a large number of people in the country,” said a senior BJP Lok Sabha member. The Lok Sabha business for Thursday has listed the Bill also for passage after discussions.

The Lok Sabha will further be taking a host of legislative proposals, which include The payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017, and Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017 on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the GST Cess (Amnedment) Bill, which hiked tax on luxury cars.

Incidentally, during the Monsoon Session, the Opposition had succeeded to push their amendments to the Constitution Amendment Bill to set up an OBC Commission in the Rajya Sabha when a number of BJP MPs in the were not present in the Upper House.

The government will again be taking up the Bill, which seeks to segregate OBCs, in the remaining parts of the Winter Session of Parliament. The truncated Session will conclude on January 5. The government is likely to recommend summoning of the Budget Session of Parliament from January 31, with the Budget set for presentation on February 1.

Bills to be introduced

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017

The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017

Dentists (Amendment)

Bill, 2017

OBC Commission Bill

NABARD (Amendment) Bill