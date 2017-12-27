JAMMU: The Centre's special representative Dineshwar Sharma called on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in winter capital Jammu on Wednesday at the end of his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.



During the meeting, Sharma briefed the Chief Minister about his consultations with a cross section of society during his visit to the north Kashmir districts of Kupwara and Baramulla where he met more than 50 delegations of people and organisations.



However, representatives of the opposition National Conference did not call on him.



This is Sharma's third visit to the state since he was appointed by the Central government to start a multilayered sustained dialogue on Kashmir.



Kashmiri separatist leaders have kept away from engaging with Sharma. Senior separatist leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have described Sharma's appointment as "an eyewash by the Indian government".



Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now