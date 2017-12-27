NEW DELHI: While the Centre is planning to fast-track the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls next year, Kerala is also planning to link Kochi with the corridor to boost trade.

“About $30 billion investment is expected to flow into the corridor and the Commerce Ministry is planning to discuss the project with ASEAN leaders, who will be visiting on January 26 to attend the Republic Day function.

Also, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu will visit the State between January 15 and January 19, where he is also expected to inaugurate the India International Coffee Festival, under the aegis of the Coffee Board of India,” said a senior official in the Department of Industrial Policy and Planning (DIPP).

The Karnataka government has already planned a National Investment and Manufacturing Zone near Tumakuru and the project has been approved in principle by the DIPP. The Commerce Ministry has identified this zone for development of industries.

The government is also expected to give the nod for the upgradation of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, estimated at `4,500 crore. It will be done in two phases and will require Cabinet approval.