AGARTALA: The CPI-M's West Bengal state committee will observe a "Solidarity Day" on Thursday in Kolkata to protest the "BJP's conspiracies" in Tripura and its "violent activities to undermine the law and order situation" in the poll-bound state, party sources said here on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also held "padyatras" on Wednesday in all the 60 assembly constituencies across Tripura to protest the "misgovernance and deteriorating law and order situation" in the state.



Tripura BJP spokesperson Mrinal Kanti Deb said 25 legislators from neighbouring Assam also took part in these "padyatras".



"The West Bengal state committee of the CPI-M would on Thursday hold a 'Solidarity Day' in Kolkata..." the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)'s Tripura state committee sources said.



"CPI-M politburo member and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar would be the key speaker at a public meeting to be held as part of the 'Solidarity Day'."



The sources said the West Bengal state committee of the CPI-M would raise a "Tripura Solidarity Fund" and the fortnight-long fund-raising drive would start at different places in Kolkata and other parts of the state from Wednesday itself.



Meanwhile, taking part in a "padayatra" in Tripura on Wednesday, state BJP chief Biplab Kumar Deb alleged that the ruling CPI-M cadres were attacking the BJP workers in different parts of the state almost every day.



"Several BJP members have been killed in the past few weeks in Tripura. CPI-M cadres are behind these killings. Police remained totally inactive and are shielding the killers. The CPI-M has targeted its violent activities against the BJP from Kerala to Tripura," Deb said and warned the Left party to desist from violence against the BJP workers.



Denying the BJP charges, CPI-M central committee member Gautam Das said the BJP was trying to come to power through the back door and concocting issues to obtain electoral mileage before the February elections.



"Even in case of an unnatural death or one killed due to personal rivalry or a family dispute, the BJP gives those a political colour and starts an agitation," Das told the media.



