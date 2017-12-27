LUCKNOW: Hinting at a possible scam, anomalies have emerged in the results of a written examination for recruitment of around 5,000 paramedical contractual staff for the National Health Mission (NHM).

The results show those who scored thee or eight marks out of 90 as selected and eligible for the interview, while those who scored 64, 29 or even 18 out of 90 were not selected for the interview.

After the anomalies were pointed out by candidates who were rejected despite scoring well, the NHM rushed to announce the cut-off marks for selection, saying that rectified results would be declared soon and made available online. Through a press release, the Mission gave details of the category-wise cut-off marks in the written examination.

For the general category, it is 30 marks out of 90. For the OBC category, it is 27 out of 90, and for the SC/ST category it is 22 out of 90.

Principal Secretary, Health, Prashant Trivedi, assured the candidates that the anomalies brought to his knowledge would be looked into.