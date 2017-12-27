JAIPUR: Rajasthan's striking in-service doctors today began a fresh round of talks with the state government to end a 12-day deadlock over their demands related to better work conditions including salary benefits.

The meeting began between a delegation of doctors led by Ajay Chaudhary, president of All-Rajasthan In-service Doctors Association (ARISDA), and state Health Minister Kali Charan Saraf and others.

The agitators are also demanding cancellation of transfer of 12 doctors.

"A meeting was held with the striking doctors and the deadlock is likely to end," official sources said.

The Rajasthan High Court had on Monday directed the state government to take action against the striking doctors, following which the state gave 24 hours time to the agitators to resume work.

The doctors went on strike on December 16 against the arrest of some of their colleagues. They have accused the state government of not fulfilling the promises made to them last month and taking vindictive actions including transfers.