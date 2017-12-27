SHIMLA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jai Ram Thakur took oath as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday at the Ridge Maidan here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and several Union ministers and chief ministers attended the swearing-in ceremony of Jai Ram Thakur at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla at 11 AM.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to Thakur, who is turning 53 on January 6. This will be his maiden term as Chief Minister.

The swearing-in ceremony was held amid beating of drums and playing of 'shehnais' at the historic Ridge with Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states in attendance, along with more than 30,000 party supporters from across the state, mostly dressed up in traditional attires.

PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah with Himachal Pradesh CM #JaiRamThakur, in Shimla pic.twitter.com/nTkAzhaaiC — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017

Thakur's family members, comprising his 80-year-old widowed mother, who belonged to a remote village in Mandi district, attended the ceremony.

The five-time BJP MLA from Seraj constituency of the hilly state was elected to lead the state after the party's chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal failed to register a win from his constituency.

The BJP have ousted the Congress from power in Himachal Pradesh by winning 44 out of the 68 seats in the recently held Assembly polls.

#JaiRamThakur takes oath as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/Xv1kDII2H3 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017

For the first time in the history of the state, Prime Minister attended oath-taking ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at swearing-in ceremony of Himachal CM elect #JairamThakur and others, in Shimla pic.twitter.com/cW7Eo8I72i — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017

Massive security and other arrangements were made ahead of the grand function. Besides seating arrangements, eight to ten LED screens were installed outside the venue. SPG had looked after the security arrangements.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Incharge for Party Affairs Mangal Pandey reviewed the arrangements in Ridge Maidan.

