BHOPAL: The struggle for water in drought-prone Bundelkhand prompted a man to abduct and torture his brother for 10 days in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Twelve days ago, farmer Murat Singh Yadav, 40, was drugged and abducted by his elder brother Charan Singh and his two sons after Murat refused to give them water from his well. In the division of ancestral property between the brothers, the well fell in Murat’s land.

Charan and his sons Prahlad and Pushpendra asked Murat to provide them water to irrigate their fields, but he refused to do so unless they paid for it.

Angered at this, Charan Singh and his sons and relatives drugged Murat, took him to an undisclosed location and locked him up in a room, where he was tortured over the next two days.

Later, Murat was taken into nearby jungles and tortured for eight days by his brother and nephews. The captors kept him hungry, and seeing his condition worsen, they abandoned him in Chhatarpur district of adjoining Madhya Pradesh on Monday night.

“We got a call on Tuesday morning about a blindfolded man lying with both his hands tied. Our team reached there and got him hospitalised... Jhansi police will take further action in the matter now,” Rakesh Shankhwar, city SP (Chhatarpur), said.