Admission drama keeps BEd students on tenterhooks

The Isabella Thobourn (IT) College of Lucknow has been in news for past one week for wrong reasons. Around 60 students enrolled in the BEd programme of college came in for a shock when their admissions were cancelled by Lucknow University just a day ahead of their semester exam. LU, the nodal authority for BEd admission across affiliated colleges, acted against the college saying it had not followed the admission procedure.

Though the college has been running the BEd programme since 1998, LU suddenly woke up from its slumber this year and acted in such an arbitrary manner. However, the harried lot of 60 students heaved a sigh of relief when the Lucknow Bench of High Court came to their rescue and in a special hearing, ordered the college authorities to allow the students to take the exams.

Revelries abound on Christmas day

On the day the world was celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, the city of nawabs also celebrated the birthday of its five-time MP, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, by organising a number of programmes.

Also, Lucknow did not forget to remember another accomplished son, music director Naushad, who gifted us such mellifluous numbers as Jab pyar kiya toh darna kya, Tu Ganga ki mauj main Jamuna ki dhara and scores of other melodies. Though Naushad was born on December 26, 1919, his birth anniversary was clubbed with Christmas to give a musical touch to the festive celebrations. That was a befitting tribute to the maestro.

Library on trains

A majestic clock ticking on the wall, a scenery and a flower vase in the gallery, clean environs with high-end facilities, and a mini library with choicest collection of books. The Northern Railway is contemplating to spread out a whole range of services to passengers. To begin with, Lucknow-Delhi AC Express and Chandigarh-Lucknow Express would be customised accordingly. Shaan-e-Bhopal Express, replete with all these amenities, would be followed as the model.

Proud Georgians ready to heal the world

“These are the moments we will cherish our whole life.” “Now we have become Georgians rightfully.” “We will always be known as the product of this prestigious, over a century old medical college.” These were the happy exclamations of some of the King George Medical University passouts after receiving their degrees and medals of merit for MBBS, BDS and other courses at the 113th Foundation Day.

Basking in the glory of their accom-plishments on the last day of their journey at KGMU, where their dreams got wings, the budding docs were bubbling with the confidence, all ready to impart what they have imbibed at KGMU as a true and proud Georgians.

Namita Bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@newindianexpress