SEHORE: Depressed over his debts, a farmer in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's home district Sehore tried to commit suicide by swallowing pesticides and died at a Bhopal hospital on Tuesday night, his family said on Wednesday.



Police however said that Harji Kishenlal had died after accidentally sniffing the pesticide.



Kishenlal, a resident of Arya village in the district, had swallowed the pesticides on December 22 and was subsequently taken to the Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal where he succumbed. According to his family, he had to repay loans of around Rs 2 lakh, including Rs 90,000 to private money-lenders.



Meanwhile, Icchavar police station Inspector M.R. Khan said Kishenlal's death was accidental as doctors confirmed that its cause was sniffing, not swallowing the pesticides. The autopsy report would clear any doubts, he added.



