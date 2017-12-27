NEW DELHI: Specific data on killing, rape and sodomy of schoolchildren in the country was not available with the government, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said that data on the killings of schoolchildren with respect to the National Capital, NCR and other parts of the country was not separately available.

"Similarly, specific data of sodomy and rape of schoolchildren with respect to NCR and other parts of the country is not available," he said.

For crimes against children, state-wise cumulative data was available on cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He said that the home ministry had issued advisories for combating crimes against children.

"As per available information, Central Board of Secondary Education and the Government of NCT of Delhi have issued various circulars and orders for the safety of children in the schools. Delhi Police have also taken various steps for the safety of school-going children in Delhi," he said.

According to Delhi Police data presented by the minister, 10 cases of sodomy and 10 cases of rape with children in school premises have been reported in Delhi since 2014.

It shows that the Delhi Police registered one case of sodomy in school premises in 2014 and 2015 each, while no such case was reported last year.

In 2017, till December 15, the Delhi Police has reported eight cases of sodomy in school premises, it said.

The data also shows that four cases of rape in schools were reported in 2014, while in 2015 and 2016, one and two such cases were reported respectively.

In 2017 till December 15, three cases of rape of children have been reported by the Delhi police.