RAJOURI: The Pakistani troops on Wednesday once again resorted to unprovoked Ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera’s Khori Baba area of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire on forward Indian positions. The Indian Army has retaliated effectively.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes nearly after 36 hours after the Indian Army killed three Pakistani soldiers in a cross-LOC strike on Monday evening in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the 60 RR Army and Chassana police party recovered arms, ammunition from a terrorist hideout in Shargari forests.