An advertisement of Paytm, a digital wallet company, is pictured at a road side stall in Kolkata. (Photo | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: India’s largest mobile-first financial services platform, Paytm on Wednesday announced that its app has crossed the 100 million milestones on Google Play Store in the second week of December 2017.

This makes Paytm the country’s first payments app to cross the 100 million downloads mark.

"We are overwhelmed with the 100 million downloads mark, reaching this milestone is a testimony to the efforts of the incredible team at Paytm," said senior vice president Paytm, Deepak Abbot.

"This achievement will offer us a strong boost as we work towards our goal of making India a digital-first economy," he added.

Paytm is charting the next chapter of its growth from being a pioneer in mobile payments to becoming a mobile-first financial services company, which offers banking, lending, insurance, and payments.

The platform allows users to do online recharges and bill payments, book movie tickets, do travel bookings among others.

Paytm has become the most preferred payments app in the country today, allowing users to scan its QR and pay at large merchants, grocery and kirana stores, milk-booths, local taxi/autos fares, petrol pumps, multiplexes, restaurants and more.