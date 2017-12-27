NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the government made a climbdown over his remarks attacking former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying "PM never means what he says or says what he means".

"Dear Mr. Jaitley - thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means," Gandhi tweeted attaching a video of Modi's remarks and Jaitley's statement in Rajya Sabha.

The week-long impasse in the Rajya Sabha over Narendra Modi's attack against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat polls ended on Wednesday with the government making a climbdown saying the Prime Minister did not question Singh's commitment to the nation.

After backroom negotiations between the treasury benches and the opposition, a compromise was reached with both the sides agreeing to do their bit to resolve the situation.

"The statement (by Modi) did not question nor did he mean to question the commitment to the nation of Manmohan Singh or Hamid Ansari, the former Vice President. Any such perception is completely erroneous. We hold these leaders in high esteem as also their commitment to the nation," said Jaitley, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, breaking the ice.

The Congress also reciprocated by disapproving Mani Shankar Aiyar's criticism of the Prime Minister after which the House resumed normal business. The Rajya Sabha was repeatedly rocked in the last one week with the Congress demanding Prime Minister's apology and refusing to allow transaction of business.