NEW DELHI: Aiming to tackle the lack of food safety authorities in states, the Health Ministry has sought appointment of Sub-Divisional Officers as "designated officers" for the purpose in every district, apart from the food inspectors.



The decision has been taken in view of the lack of food safety authorities in districts and also to give general public an option for grievance redressal.



"The Commissioner of Food Safety may, with the previous approval of the state government, appoint Sub-Divisional Officer of the area on additional charge basis as designated officer," said a Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry notification.



The amendment is part of Food Safety and Standards (Second Amendment) Rules, 2017.



The notification also says that the Sub-Divisional Officers appointed as Designated officers will not be required to undergo such training.



It adds: "Where the Collector or District Magistrate considers necessary, he may delegate the powers exercisable by him... to an Additional Collector or Additional District Magistrate or a Sub-Divisional Officer of the area."

