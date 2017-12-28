19 trains cancelled due to fog in north India
By PTI | Published: 28th December 2017 10:09 AM |
Last Updated: 28th December 2017 11:20 AM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: Fog in north India continued to play spoilsport for the railways with 19 trains being cancelled today.
A Northern Railway spokesperson said besides 19 trains being cancelled, 26 are arriving late here while seven others have been re-scheduled.
Northwestern plains including, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh are covered under fog, disrupting rail and road traffic.