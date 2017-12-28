NEW DELHI: In a huge relief to lakhs of people living in unauthorised or illegal colonies here, the Lok Sabha on Friday passed a Bill that gives immunity to such constructions in the national capital for three more years.

Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said if the Bill is not passed, it would lead to unprecedented chaos. The legislation will give cover against punitive action on “as is where is basis” until December 2020, he said.

Earlier, the government had approved the introduction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2017 to extend the provisions for three years from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2020. It will be brought before Parliament for passing the fresh amendments in the Winter Session.

The Act provides protection from punitive action till formulation of policies, guidelines and feasible strategies for orderly arrangements in respect of those staying in unauthorised colonies—including some farm houses.

“Earlier also the ministry had tried to find a solution to regularise the colonies in coordination with the Delhi government, but nothing has happened,” senior official of the Ministry of Urban Affairs.

According to an estimate, over 60 lakh people in Delhi live in illegal colonies, where illegal construction is rampant. Apart from this, the Lower House also passed the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2017.