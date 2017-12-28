MUMBAI: The BJP is depriving the state of Maharashtra of priced and prestigious projects while diverting them to Gujarat, the state unit of Congress has alleged.

The BJP government in the state had been flaunting the approval received for the International Financial Center (IFC) at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) as one of its successes. But, the Union finance minister Arun Jaitley recently made it clear that the Mumbai center will be set up only once a similar centre in Gujarat becomes operational.

“Jaitley’s statement in the parliament has exposed the farce that had been going on for past two years,” state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said here on Thursday.

“Mumbai is the financial capital of the country and hence all the committees, and commissions had recommended Mumbai as the location for IFC. But, following the change in government, the recommendations were changed and a proposal to set up Gujarat International Financial Tec-City (GIFT) in Gujarat was pushed forward. The state government too kept the IFC project pending for past two years and helped the GIFT City project move forward,” Sawant alleged, adding that this amounts to a betrayal of the people of Maharashtra.