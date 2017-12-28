SRINAGAR: The PDP-BJP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir has barred its employees from political discussions and criticism of its policies on social media.

The order advises government employees not to post, comment or share public information on matters related to their work or the department’s on social networking sites. “They must properly safeguard privileged, confidential, classified, privacy-protected and/or sensitive departmental information. They shall not tweet, retweet or share any electronic transmission,” it said. “Such acts lead to breach of discipline,” it added.

Invoking J&K service conduct rules, the government said any violation of the directives empowers it to dismiss erring employees from service, pre-maturely retire them, withhold their promotion or or demote them.

The gag order has drawn criticism from political leaders. Terming it “anti-people, undemocratic and unethical”, state Congress spokesman asked the government to withdraw the order.

National Conference spokesman Junaid Mattu said the order depicted the government’s regressive mindset. He cautioned the government against portraying lakhs of hard-working employees as “terrorists” and “anti-social elements” to cover its own “utter and complete failure”.

CPI (M) state secretary Mohammad Yousuf Targami asked the government to reconsider its decision “to avoid unrest in the ranks of its employees”.

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said choking the voice of the employees was another form of “state repression”.