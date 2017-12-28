MUMBAI: Principal aide of kingpin in multi-crore fraud and embezzlement case in the state government-run Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation (ASDC) has been arrested from Rajkot in Gujarat, police have said.

Police said that former managing director of the corporation Shravan Bawane, who is the key aide of the jailed kingpin Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Ramesh Kadam in the multi-hundred-crore scam, was arrested from Rajkot on Tuesday by Pune CID team probing the case.

The government had earlier said in the assembly that the multi-hundred-crore worth funds embezzled from the corporation were used by the NCP for election campaign in 2014, while Kadam had named several NCP office bearers whom he had gifted luxury cars by diverting funds meant for purchasing vehicles for financial wellbeing of candidates from the weaker sections of the society.

Bawane was absconding for almost around three years. He is wanted in 11 cases along with the multi-crore scam. He had adopted several different identities and was roaming around the country. He used to lead a lavish lifestyle before his disappearance but was found to be working under a car mechanic when he was arrested. All his clothes were tribally soiled, the police have said.

Police are hopeful that Bawane’s arrest will bring to light yet unknown aspects of the case and might open up new leads. Bawane would be paraded to all the places where cases have been filed against him, they said.

Some of the major cases against Bawane include case at Boriwali police station regarding siphoning of Rs 312 crore, case at Bhandara 27.65 crore, cases at Buldana (12 crore and 1.86 crore), case at Jalna Rs 11 crore, cases at Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli Rs 20 crore and cases of car distribution as well as misappropriation of Rs 5 crore at Solapur.

Kadam had looted the corporation meant for the welfare of backward classes in collusion with Bawane. The police have almost completed probe with Kadam. Now, they will try to find out from Bawane as to who else were involved in the siphoning of funds, said the sources.

During the probe, the police also came across the fact that Kadam was never awarded status of a Minister of State, yet he used to move around in a car flashing red beacon.