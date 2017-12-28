MUMBAI: Raising objection to the Revised Administrative Approvals (RAA) to 307 irrigation projects amounting to over Rs 40,000 crore, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday sought an explanation from Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“In several cases, the RAA has been found to favour select contractors associated with the BJP,” said state NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik.

Prior to 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had raised objections to similar RAA worth Rs 70,000 crore during Congress's 15 year-rule in the state and even termed them an “Irrigation Scam”. "If that was so, the BJP government in the state has given RAA worth Rs 40,000 crore in just three years, Malik said, adding that the chief minister should explain why this doesn't amount to a scam.

“Fadnavis will have to explain why the Revised Administrative Approvals were given to select projects, why were there cost escalations and how much of that amount would go to the contractors etc.,” Malik said.

Malik also pointed out that in the case of agricultural irrigation projects, the union government had not approved a cost escalation of Rs 12,000 crore proposed by the state government.

“The BJP government changed the name of the scheme to Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) in which the union government was to provide the state with 60 percent of the project cost. They also escalated the prices of the projects approved in 2011 by the UPA government by Rs 12,000 crore. But, the central government turned down the escalated proposals and money was sent to the state government at the earlier rates. This means that they had sensed some wrongdoings,” said Malik.

While terming the state BJP government as the ‘clean chit government’, Malik said that just like the 18 ministers to whom the CM gave clean chits in past three years, the government has now started giving clean chits to corrupt officers. He was referring to the suspended bureaucrat R A Mopalwar who was reinstated by the government recently after he was cleared by the three-member probe committee of retired bureaucrats.