Not mandatory for CBSE schools to prescribe NCERT books: HRD
By PTI | Published: 28th December 2017 06:06 PM |
NEW DELHI: The CBSE has not mandated schools to prescribe only NCERT text books, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.
"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not issued any advisory/directive to schools affiliated to it to compulsorily prescribe textbook published by NCERT," Minister of State for HRD, Upendra Kushwaha, said in a written response to a question.
He also informed the House that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has conducted a review of all its textbooks and rectified factual errors, if any, besides updating data.