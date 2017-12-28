NEW DELHI: More than 36 lakh grievances were received from people against various departments, the government said today.

Of the 36,09,920 plaints received between April 1, 2014, and November 30, 2017, 35,12,705 or 97.31 per cent were disposed, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

A total of 42,057 pubic grievances were pending disposal for more than 60 days, he said.