Bonhomie after stalemate ends

The stalemate ending in Parliament meant, the last few days of the winter session can be rescued from the daily bout of disruptions. This was much to the relief of the non-BJP, non-Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha. “Finally, we’ll be able to speak—voice restored,’’ a TMC MP quipped. The problem, he added, “was caused by an uncalled for Pakistan angle” and “got resolved thanks to a ‘doosra (underhand delivery) from Pakistan’’. Sure enough, LOP Ghulam Nabi Azad reasoning out his party’s acceptance of FM Arun Jaitley’s clarification, stated: “The nation comes first’’.

The ill-treatment of Khulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife in Pakistan, brought about the unity. Well, when EAM Sushma Swaraj rises to her make statement on the issue Thursday, there can little doubt the treasury and the opposition will close ranks. The bonhomie, even if temporary, could be witnessed all around. BJP leader Dharmendra Yadav told the media during an informal tete-a-tete: “Now Ahmedbhai (Patel) can take (the briefing) over from me’’—that of course, was said in a lighter vein, as Patel sauntered into the Central Hall.

Goel’s Vijay

Minister Vijay Goel is being credited for breaking the impasse in Rajya Sabha. Goel took upon himself to get the text of Arun Jaitley’s clarification veted by former PM and former VP, Manmohan Singh and Hamid Ansari, and getting Jaitley and Azad meet. The ice was broken thereafter. He was also quick to dissociate the Modi Government from BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hedge’s controversial “we want to change the constitution’’ remarks. Thus, once again saving the day from being lost in the opposition protest.

Triple criminality

With women’s organisations not quite supporting the new clauses in the bill banning Triple Talaq to be tabled in Parliament on Thursday, FM Arun Jaitley and MoS MEA MJ Akbar were at pains to explain why the criminal provisions were required. The govt seems to be of the view that if a man (husband) can be criminalised for domestic violence (against the woman/wife) why not for Triple Talaq. His junior minister, a little more plain-speaking, claimed unless such provisions were introduced the rights of Muslim women would be trampled.

Meanwhile, Congress

The Congress Parliamentary Party is yet to meet. Rahul Gandhi’s appointment as party chief has come in the way. No one is sure if Sonia Gandhi would automatically give way to her son as the CPP leader. All that the Congress MPs know is, the former party chief wants to retire. Well, without a CPP meeting, even senior party leaders are clueless on the party’s stand on the triple talaaq bill.