NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) today said the year 2017 was that of "emboldened Hindutva forces", even as it resolved to forge the unity of "secular and democratic forces" to defeat the BJP in the coming year.

In an editorial titled 'Resolve for 2018' party organ 'People's Democracy', former secretary general of the party, Prakash Karat, emphasised that through united struggles and movements, a credible alternative to the BJP government's neo-liberal policies and communal agenda could be projected in the country.

"The people have borne the brunt of right-wing offensive in the year 2017. Under the Modi regime, the Hindutva forces became more emboldened. For the Left and democratic forces, the major task lies in stepping up the struggles against the attacks on people's livelihood.

"It is by forging people's unity on these issues that the wider unity of secular democratic forces to defeat the BJP will emerge. Let this be the resolve for 2018," Karat said.

Looking back at the year 2017, the Left leader said the year "unfolded with the forces of reaction on the ascendant".

He added that by the last quarter of the year, the forces of resistance against the right wing offensive had begun to assert themselves and make their presence felt.

Taking a dig at the ruling party, Karat said even though the BJP could not win a majority in Goa and Manipur, it "maneuvered to form governments" in both the states.

He also accused the central government of imposing more burdens on the people, especially traders, by implementing the policy of demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST).