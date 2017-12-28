JAIPUR: Normalcy was finally restored in Rajasthan's government hospitals and health centers where in- service doctors today resumed duty after a 12-day-long strike.

The strike, which had badly affected medical services in the state from December 16, was called off last night after the state government assured the doctors to look into their demands.

"Doctors have resumed duties and the medical services are functioning normally today," Parasmal Jain, Joint Secretary in department of medical and health said.

The doctors went on strike while accusing the state government of not fulfilling promises made to them last month and against vindictive action against them.

The deadlock ended last night after a meeting between a delegation of doctors led by Ajay Chaudhary, president of All-Rajasthan In-service Doctors Association (ARISDA), and state Health Minister Kali Charan Saraf, Transport Minister Yunus Khan, BJP state president Ashok Parnami and other officers here, and other officers.

Yesterday, the BJP state unit president Ashok Parnami said the government has accepted the demands of doctors and resident doctors, and that the period of the strike will be considered as leaves.