KOLKATA: Paschim Medinipur's Superintendent of Police (SP) Bharati Ghosh, who is known for her tussles with the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, resigned from her post on Thursday after she was transferred to less significant post.

While Ghosh tendered her resignation to West Bengal Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purakayasta on Thursday, her resignation is yet to be accepted. However, sources revealed that normally when an IPS resigns from his or her post, the resignation is accepted.

Ghosh reportedly felt insulted after being transferred to the post of the commanding officer of the West Bengal Armed Police (WBAP) the third battalion at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas the district, which is considered a less significant post than the SP of Paschim Medinipur, which she has held since 2012.

Though the state government maintained the transfer was ‘routine’, the TMC insiders said that Ghosh was transferred after a section of the district TMC leaders alleged that she supported BJP during the recently-concluded Sabang by-election.

Once considered close to the West Bengal chief minister, relations between Ghosh and Mamata Banerjee had soured in the recent past. Sources revealed that she had grown close to the BJP after TMC co-founder Mukul Roy joined the saffron party in November.

Ghosh had once accused Sabang strongman Manas Bhunia of being involved in the murder of a student when he was a Congress leader. She was given the marching orders as soon as Bhunia’s wife Gitarani Bhunia won the Sabang by-election on December 24.

A management graduate of Harvard, Ghosh served as a teacher at the Calcutta Management Institute before joining West Bengal Police. She served in United Nations peacekeeping mission in Kosovo and Bosnia for a decade but returned to India after Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011.

Soon after her return, Ghosh was made the SP of Paschim Medinipur district, where a violent Maoist movement had just ended following the killing of CPI (Maoist) politburo member Maloujula Koteswara Rao alias Kishenji, who spearheaded an insurgency in the tribal-dominated areas of the district, leading to deaths of over 700 people between 2008 and 2011.