NEW DELHI:The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which seeks to criminalise the practice of triple talaq, is expected to be tabled in the Parliament by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday.

The draft bill says, "any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal".

There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years and fine for violators. The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance.

It also has a provision for the divorcee Muslim women to have the custody of their minor children. The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.

The Bill shall extend to the whole of India except Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which is against the tabling of the Bill, requested the Central Government to withdraw and withhold the triple talaq bill.

"The AIMPLB urges the Central Government to not table the Bill in the Parliament," said AIMPLB's Sajjad Nomani after attending an emergency meeting organised by the Board in Lucknow.

The AIMPLB spokesperson further accused the Centre of not following the laid procedure in drafting the bill.

"No procedure was followed in drafting this bill; neither was any stakeholder consulted," said Nomani.

AIMPLB even claimed that the Bill was against women and children, and if implemented, it would destroy many families.

Earlier in August, in a historic judgement the Supreme Court had ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".