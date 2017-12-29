NEW DELHI: Despite the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) rule of mandatory internships for students in technical institutions, over 21 per cent institutions teaching engineering, management, architecture and pharmacy do not offer any industry exposure to students, a survey has found.

The AICTE- Confederation of Indian Industries Survey of Industry Linked Technical Institute 2017 on mostly private technical institutes from tier II and tier III cities also highlighted that only four out of over 4,500 institutes surveyed had industry links that can be rated as “extremely good or in-depth”. Only 1, 626 institutes, of the total 4,790 surveyed between June and August this year, had interacted with 20 or more companies in the last two years, while only 114 had received funds of `50 lakh or more for research innovations.

The findings do not include data from the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) and other Centrally-funded technical institutes as they did not participate in the survey.

“The survey points out that employability of students taught in non-premier institutes remains a challenge owing to the low in-training industry exposure and the quality of education received,” said an executive related with the survey.

“A strong school-industry linkage is a necessity to bring about skilled and efficient manpower. It is not only about providing on the job training or lectures to vocational students by experts but also crucial from the industry point of view,” he added.

Anil Sahasrabuddhe, AICTE chairman said the council is “facilitating internship programmes of over five lakh students in established firms, start-ups and government departments but several institutes need to chalk out their paths”.

Last year, a survey by employability assessment firm Aspiring Minds said 95 per cent of 10

lakh engineers who pass out every year don’t have industry relevant skills.

Highlights of the Study

Four institutes out of 4,790 had in-depth linkage with industry

1,626 institutes interacted with 20 or more companies in past two years

893 institutes filed at least one patent in past two years

125 institutes earned J50 lakh or more from projects

854 institutes incubated at least two start-ups in past two years

114 institutes received

funds of J50 lakh or more from industries in past two years