CHANDIGARH: Around 46 youth of Sonepat, Jind and Rohtak have been duped by a gang headed by a woman based in Delhi on the pretext that they will get beautiful brides in a mass marriage and thus approximately Rs 30 lakh siphoned off, as from some 45,000 from others Rs 60,000 and even Rs 96,000 were taken.

Police sources said that the youth and their family members were asked to assemble in Kharkhoda town of Sonepat yesterday from where they were promised to be taken to the mass wedding in a bus where their brides will be waiting for them. As of the grooms gathered there they could not find Anita the main accused who headed of the gang as her mobile was coming switched off and her henchmen had also disappeared who had collected money on her behalf.

Then a police complaint was given at Kharkhoda police station as the duped youth demand to arrest Anita. The police then registered a case against Anita, besides Sushila and Monu who use to help her (Anita) get the victims. While Sushila and Monu have been arrested. They reportedly told the police that they use to get a commission from Anita on a case to case basis and the bulk of the amount was kept by her. The police parties have conducted raids in Delhi to nab the main accused.

While Ramesh, Krishan, Rajvir, Manish told the police that they were told that a bus will come on December 27 from Delhi and will take all of them to an ashram at Tis Hazari in Delhi. Where mass marriage ceremony will take place. Thus 32 youth from Sonepat and 14 from Jind and Rohtak were duped.

A victim Sandeep Kumar said, "Sushila lives in his neighbourhood and in August she gave a proposal for my marriage and demanded Rs 46,000 as it was a hefty amount thus with help of my relatives we arranged it and gave the money to her. Then we kept asking her about the bride and she kept on dilly dialing and on December 26 when we gave her the last phone call she did not pick up the phone.’’

"Some eleven days before we called up Anita and she told us that she was busy arranging for funds as the foreigners who were to provide financial help for the mass marriage ceremony are now not coming as they are stuck in their country, so she cannot show them the bride," another victim Rohtas.

This incident once again brought in focus the issue of shortage of brides in Haryana. Due to which the bachelors who are unable to find suitable women for marriage, thus they look for a suitable match outside the state.