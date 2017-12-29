PORT BLAIR: On 30th December 2017, Andaman and Nicobar Islands will commemorate the 74th anniversary of first tri-colour hoisting by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in A & N Islands in the year 1943, four years before India’s Independence.

The main function will be held at the Memorial of 30th December, opposite Andaman Club where the Lt. Governor, A&N Islands, will hoist the National Flag at 8 am.

On the occasio, the Lt. Governor will felicitate nine veteran Islanders who were members of Indian National Army and Indian Independence League, Andaman Branch.

A large number of members of Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS) will be attending the function.

On 30th December 1943, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had hoisted the Tri-Colour for the first time with the help of Japanese forces, declaring Andaman and Nicobar Islands free from British Rule, much before Mainland India got independence.

The Tri-colour was hoisted by Netaji at the Gymkhana Ground, presently known as present Netaji Stadium.

His historic visit to the Andamans as the head of Provisional Government of Azad Hind during the Japanese occupation made a symbolic fulfillment of his promise that (Indian National Army) INA would stand on the Indian soil by the end of 1943.