MUMBAI: The BJP is depriving Maharashtra of priced and prestigious projects and diverting them to Gujarat, the state Congress has said.

The BJP government in the state had been flaunting the approval got for the international financial centre (IFC) at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) as one of its success. But, in a recent reply at the parliament, union finance minister Arun Jaitley made it clear that that the centre in Mumbai will only come up after a similar centre in Gujarat becomes operational, the Congress has said.

“Jaitley’s statement in the parliament has exposed the BJP’s farce that had been going on for past two years,” state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said here on Thursday.

“Mumbai is the financial capital of the country and hence all the committees, commissions had recommended Mumbai for setting up of the IFC. But, after the change in the government, the recommendations were changed and proposal of the GIFT City was pushed forward. The state government too kept the IFC project pending for past two years and helped the GIFT City project come up,” Sawant said and added that this is a breach of trust of the people in the state.