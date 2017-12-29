RAJNANDGAON: Senior Chhattisgarh Congress leader and former MP Devvrat Singh today said he has resigned from the party.

Singh told reporters at his residence in Khairagarh town of Rajnandgaon district that he was forced to quit the party as he had been sidelined.

"I have mailed my resignation to the party high command," Singh said.

Singh, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh, was elected from the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency in the past once.

He also served as MLA from Khairagarh for two terms.

"My family had been serving the party since Independence, but after the formation of Chhattisgarh state (in 2000), the party leadership has deliberately ignored me,"

he said, adding that he was pained by this treatment.

He had complained to the party high command that activities of the state party leadership was weakening the Congress in Chhattisgarh, Singh said.

Singh did not reveal his future course of action, saying that he was going on a vacation with his family for celebrating New Year, and will discuss the further strategy with his friends upon return.

Reacting to Singh's announcement, the state Congress legislative party leader T S Singhdeo said he should reconsider his decision as all issues can be resolved through talks.

He tried to speak to Singh but could not contact him, Singhdeo added.