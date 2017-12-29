KOLKATA: A woman police officer who, not so long ago, was considered close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and used to refer to her as ‘mother of Jangalmahal’, has fallen out of favour with the ruling dispensation.

Bharati Ghosh, district SP of Paschim Medinipur, resigned from her post on Thursday after she was transfer, which she saw as a demotion. She sent her resignation to state DGP Surajit Kar Purakayasta, but it’s yet to be accepted.

According to sources, Ghosh reportedly felt insulted after being transferred as commanding officer of the West Bengal Armed Police third battalion at Barrackpore. Though the state government maintained that the transfer was ‘routine’, Trinamool Congress insiders said Ghosh was transferred after the party’s district leaders alleged that she had worked in favour of the BJP during the Sabang bypoll.

Ghosh had once accused Sabang strongman Manas Bhunia of being involved in the murder of a student. Bhunia, a former state Congress president, had joined the Trinamool last year. The SP was given the marching orders as soon as Bhunia’s wife Gitarani Bhunia won the by-election on December 24.

Sources claimed relations between Ghosh and Mamata soured after the cop came close to BJP when Mukul Roy joined the party in November.