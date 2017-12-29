JAMSHEDPUR: Three sacks full of badly damaged demonetised currency notes were found abandoned beside a canal at Chowka area of Seraikela-Kharswan district, a senior police officer today said.

"We have recovered three sacks full of demonetised currency notes from a place under Chowka police station last night," said Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha.

The sacks were presumably dumped in the canal long ago and the condition of the notes was so bad that it was impossible to count them, Sinha said.