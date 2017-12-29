NEW DELHI: The ongoing tussle between Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal echoed in Parliament with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien suggesting the Centre to take initiative to end the friction.

The matter was raised during the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Amendment Bill, 2017, by several members. It made Kurien ask Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to “take initiative to sort out the friction between the LG and the Chief Minister”.

“In four decades of public life, I have faced many challenges. I tried to negotiate with terrorists. This is going to be a difficult one, but I accept your challenge,” said Puri.

Trinamool Congress leader Nadimul Haque pointed out that the elected government in Delhi is not allowed to work and Baijal dictates what has to be done in the city.

“The Prime Minister inaugurated a new route of Delhi Metro. Things have come to such a stage that the Chief Minister of Delhi was not invited to that programme. In the name of development of Delhi, this political one-upmanship should stop,” said Haque. Puri clarified that the Metro inauguration was done in its Uttar Pradesh segment.

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal said Delhi’s LG is treating Kejrwial like a peon and is insulting the elected representative.