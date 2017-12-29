The woes of picnickers

Picnickers revelling on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati this winter are finding it hard to get clean water, as the water of the mighty river has turned muddy since November. Picnickers swarm to the banks of the river during the chilly mornings of December and January. Most of them use the river water to prepare their food.

However, the dirt is forcing many to bring water from home. The picturesque Brahmaputra and the hills on both sides of the river make the riverbanks an ideal picnic spot. The Centre recently said the water had turned muddy due to a recent earthquake in Tibet. However, people here attribute the phenomenon to the alleged digging of a tunnel by China to divert the water of Brahmaputra.

Preying like a kite

The residents of Guwahati, particularly women, are increasingly falling prey to “siloni sur” (thief who preys like a kite). Siloni in Assamese is kite, the bird. It is invariably a two-member gang of thieves that arrives on a two-wheeler and snatches gold necklaces and mobile handsets from pedestrians, mostly women. The snatching job is done by the pillion rider. There have been numerous such cases of theft over the past few months. The police say the criminals are mostly drug addicts, who include youth from well off families. Some police stations have formed separate squads to go after the thieves, but would hardly stop the crimes.

Mitigating dangerous flash floods

Guwahati is the fastest growing city in the Northeast. But that has its flip side. Every year in summer, lives are lost to flash floods, which cause waterlogging and lead to cases of electrocution. People die by falling into flooded drains or coming in contact with live electric cables snapped by rains and storms.

There are a number of city localities that remain under water for days together. So, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority has come up with some suggestions. They include the setting up of a cell consisting of engineers and urban planners, and clearing drains before the rainy season. A poor drainage system and encroachment of land, particularly on the hills, are blamed for the flash floods.

An insipid Guwahati Book Fair

With just 75 bookstalls, the Guwahati Book Fair has failed to attract visitors despite entry being made free. The 12-day fair, which began on December 22 and has been organised by the Assam Publication Board at the Assam Engineering Institute’s playground, is being held following a protest staged by all major publishers, who are boycotting the fair. They closed shops for four days recently to protest the state government’s decision to provide free textbooks to students from the primary to the post-graduate level. The publishers earn a huge chunk of their revenues by selling textbooks.