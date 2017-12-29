AMETHI: The audit team of the district administration here has detected alleged misuse of public exchequer to the tune of Rs 11 crore by 24 gram panchayats in the financial year 2015-16.



According to the information office of District Panchayati Raj Officer (DPRO), the audit section suspects misuse of Rs 11,42,13,754 in the financial year 2015-16 by 24 gram panchayats of the district.



DPRO Banwari Singh has sent notices to all the accused gram pradhans and village development officers. They have been asked for a clarification within a week with proper documents and evidence.

